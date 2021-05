Actress Nana Ama McBrown and husband have shared loved-up video while on vacation.

Her husband, Maxwell Mensah, is seen in the video puffing cigar with the screen goddess in a swimming pool.

Actress McBrown is also seen holding tight her husband as they enjoy quality time in the pool.

Watch video below:

The two are on vacation in United Arab Emirates and she shared a video of herself on her Instagram page.

Watch video below: