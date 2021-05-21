Actor Adjetey Anang has shared a video of himself lusting after actress Jackie Appiah.

The video is a scene from the popular 2000s television show Things We Do For Love.

It shows Mr Anang, who played ‘Pusher’, chatting with other characters in the production. Miss Appiah’s character ‘Enyonam’ walks into the room where she hears them talking about sex.

The obviously enchanted ‘Pusher’ looks lustfully at ‘Enyonam.’

The video has attracted a lot of comments from people online including actress Appiah, Praye Tietia, and Nana Ama McBrown .

“Ah ah @adjeteyanang paaaa where From this clip?” wrote Miss Appiah with a laughing emoji.