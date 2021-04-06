Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, appears to have had a good time during the Easter holiday, judging from a video of her vacation abroad.

Jackie led her followers in on her vacation through through photos she shared online with one photo particularly generating a conversation.

The photo is that of the actress having fun in an expensive villa.

In a video on social media, the self-made actress and entrepreneur flaunted her “Olympic sized” swimming pool where she is cooling off after months of work.

As if the size of the pool and the serene environment weren’t enough, Jackie further whetted the appetites of her fans when she announced the place was exclusive to her.

Even though we cannot confirm the location, we believe Jackie is currently somewhere in Asia.