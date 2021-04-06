Fella Makafui has surprised her husband, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, as he celebrated his birthday on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Medikal turned 27 on the day and his wife was among the cheerleaders in the celebration of his new age.

Fella Makafui got the real birthday celebration going by pampering her husband with many expensive gifts.

Fella took Medikal on a getaway trip as she showered him with the gifts.

Fella is seen in a video with gift bags on a bed before ushering Medikal and his friends into the room only to shout “surprise!”.

A surprised Medikal was seen kissing the forehead of Fella after she told him that the bags which contained Christian Dior, Versace, and other expensive items, were his.

Later, Fella, Medikal, and other friends were spotted having fun on the getaway trip.

Check videos of the getaway trip below: