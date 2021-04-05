Actress Fella Makafui has showered her husband, Medikal, with sweet words as he celebrates his birthday.

The AMG rapper turned a year older on April 5, 2021, as Christians mark the Easter Monday holiday.

To celebrate her husband’s new age, Fella Makafui took to social media to share some videos. The videos showed some of the moments the two had shared and some with their daughter, Island Frimpong.

READ ALSO:

In her caption to the videos, Fella poured out her heart to Medikal and described him as the most loving husband.

“Happy birthday to the man I fell in love with years ago. I still love you more and more as each year, days, minutes pass by. I cannot even imagine how it would feel to live without you, You have shown me what it means to have the perfect marriage. Happy birthday to the best, most understanding and loving husband on earth!! You are soo hardworking, smart and soo kind and that’s why I call you an ANGEL…I Love you soo much❤️❤️ Many More years to come ..I am Proud to be your WIFE,” she posted.