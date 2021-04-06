She’s called her latest album inVeencible, and it’s full of banging tracks featuring the likes of Sarkodie, Kojo Funds, Efya and Falz.

But MzVee hasn’t always felt this strong.

Despite being one of Ghana’s most successful female artists, two years ago she almost gave up music. It turns out that this seemingly confident artist was really struggling:

“In 2017 it started to get really bad, I went through a really bad depression. I was that kid who was not allowed to socialise or have friends, grew up in a really strict home – they tell you when to watch TV, when to go to bed, when to smile, you can’t cough by heart… so, very crazy childhood.

“So just moving into this life of showbiz, the switch was really tough on me. It was like dark to light in a split-second.”

Interestingly, far from blaming her parents for her mental state, MzVee took inspiration from them when it came to getting through her depression:

“From having nothing – six of us sleeping in one tiny room for six years of my life, not having food to eat – they still did the most to put us through school. They just kept pushing, they never gave up.”

MzVee also realised that one of the reasons she’d been unable to cope was that she didn’t talk about what was going on for her:

“I didn’t discuss my mind with anybody, so now I’m trying so hard; I say what’s on my mind – which can be very annoying! But I still do that.

“And that’s what’s happening with my music. I never wrote my own lyrics, but this album has five, six, seven tracks that I wrote myself. So I’m really expressing myself more now.

“This album is the love letter that came from getting back to music after such a hard time, a love letter to my fans.

“I titled it inVeencible because ain’t nobody touching this girl!”