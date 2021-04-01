Dancehall genius, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has announced his retirement after the release of his upcoming album.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king is expected to release his fifth studio album titled Gift of God (GOG).

However, as fans await the release of the much-anticipated album the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker has taken to Twitter to announce his decision to quit music.

In a post on Twitter, Shatta Wale said he will say goodbye to music after the release of his GOG album.

He also said he has made so much money he will be venturing into other businesses. He wrote: “THIS #GOGALBUM WILL BE MY RETIREMENT ALBUM. Made enough to go into new businesses and create employment for those who still want to follow the course !.”

Read some reactions below:

@akyeasammy: I never write for your tweet before, but Charley I feel it’s a smart move, just don’t retire totally just stay on the low and invest in the right people. Retiring at your peak is always a smart move man.

@Atopa_Gangster· Nooooo.

@GnarlyEbb: I knew this already is about to go down Ghana.