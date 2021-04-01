The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced the suspension of new road contracts for 2021 despite the government’s declaration as a second year of roads.

The ministry has explained the decision comes on the back of the government’s plan to focus on completing existing projects.

According to the minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, the directive applies to all ministers.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed all his ministers, particularly the infrastructure ministers, including my good self, to ensure that we put a hold on new contracts to complete or bring to substantial completion all the major projects that can be found at every nook and cranny of this country,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

He pledged the government’s commitment to pay debts owed contractors for existing projects to aid completion.

“So we are going to do that to assure Ghanaians that the President is determined to handle the outstanding payments,” he assured.

The Akufo-Addo-government, in its first term, tagged 2020 as the ‘Year of Roads’ where it promised to embark on an aggressive road development across Ghana.

Delivering his inaugural speech after being sworn-in to commence his second tenure in office, President Akufo-Addo pledged to prioritise road construction in 2021 to ensure that a significant number of kilometres across the country are tarred.