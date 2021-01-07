Newly sworn-in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again made a commitment to bridging the road infrastructure deficit in the country.

The Akufo-Addo government, in its first term, tagged 2020 as the ‘Year of Roads’ where it promised to embark on an aggressive road development across Ghana.

Delivering his inaugural speech after being sworn-in to commence his second tenure in office, President Akufo-Addo pledged to priotise road construction in 2021 to ensure that a significant number of kilometres across the country are tarred.

“Our roads are being constructed at a much faster pace than before. And yes, I acknowledge that there are still many more kilometres to construct.

“We defined last year as the year of roads, this year [2021] will be the second year of roads. As we continue in our focus of dealing with the deficit in road infrastructure,” he stated.

The President also touted his achievements in his first term, adding that the rails sector has also witnessed a transformational impact to support the transportation segment of Ghana

“The development of our rails sector, of which considerable resources and energies are being devoted will open up the country and lead to the creation of a more connected society that will also help realise the goal of regional and continental integration,” he said.