Carlos Ahenkorah
Some Ghanaians were shocked to see the MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah snatch ballot papers from the hands of Parliamentary official on Thursday morning.

In an attempt to disrupt the election process for the new Speaker, Mr Ahenkora, with lightning-fast speed, snatched some of the ballot papers on the blindside of the Parliamentary officials as the ballot was being counted.

His dash across the floor of Parliament towards the nearest exit was, however, met with stiff resistance from his colleagues with the help of some security officials.

The ballot papers were retrieved, but only after he had suffered a few jabs from his colleagues.

As usual, social media reactions have taken the incident in Parliament on another tangent, creating memes of the legislator.

Below are some of their reactions:

Others took to their social media handle to scold the MP and make fun of his actions.