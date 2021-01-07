Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has waded into the just-ended chaos that struck Parliament during their secret voting to elect the next Speaker.

A peaceful inauguration process was not realised as some Members of Parliament (MP’s) resorted to throwing punches and snatching ballot papers in Parliament.

The incident has since attracted the attention of Ghanaians on social media with some attacking the Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, especially for displaying a high level of lawlessness.

Sarkodie, who also added his voice to the section of Ghanaians criticising the MP, took to Twitter to express disgust at the happenings.

In a subtle jab to the MP, the rapper wrote: “We just throw around the Honorable Title.”