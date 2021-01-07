Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has said that whatever has happened with respect to having a President from one party and a Speaker of Parliament from another party will inure to the benefit of the country.

“It’s a new day, a new beginning and we are happy for it,” he told Joy News during the presidential inauguration.

He was sure that whatever happened with respect to having a president from one party and a Speaker from the other party will inure to the benefit of the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the next President of the Fourth Republic Thursday afternoon.

In all, 13 heads of State arrived in the country to support the investiture of the ECOWAS chair.