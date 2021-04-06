Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has reacted to the alleged murder of a 10-year-old boy by two teenagers for money ritual purposes.



The incident which occurred in Kasoa, in the Central Region of Ghana has shocked many, with many yet to come to terms with the fact that two teenagers could hatch and execute such a heinous crime.



According to reports, the deceased identified as Ismael Mensah was lured to an uncompleted building and murdered by the two suspects who are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

But, commenting on the development on his Facebook Page, Manasseh opined that there are many accomplices of these teenage murderers within the Ghanaian society.



He mentioned the “glorification of wealth over good moral values in Ghanaian society” as another example of the decadence of modern-day Ghana.

