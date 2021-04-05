A jealous lady has caused harm to the scrotum of her boyfriend over alleged cheating.



The lady, who is currently on the run, claims to have supported the boyfriend financially, but he still cheated on her with another lady.



According to reports, the lady is demanding GHC5,000 from the boyfriend because that is the amount she has invested in him.

The lady says she is no longer interested in the relationship with the victim, who is popularly known as Authentic, and wants her GHC5,000.00.



The incident, which occurred in the Upper West Region, has got residents talking.



The man, 20, according reports, is in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in a medical facility.



Meanwhile, some youth in the area have mounted a search for the lady.