Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has finally broken her silence on late Jerry Rawlings‘ alleged first daughter, ‘Abigail Rawlings.’

The veteran actress has revealed she has close ties with the Rawlings’ family, particularly Nana Konadu due to her women empowerment strides.

However, she has no knowledge about who the said ‘Abigail Rawlings’ is neither has she come into contact with her.

She disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM. She said she was devasted following the viral reports of her involvement in the family issues.

“My children abroad called me as well as others in the country to ask what was going on but the truth is I don’t know the woman neither do I remember any encounter as she claims,” she said.

Following the death of ex-President Jerry Rawlings, the 52-year-old woman surfaced and claiming to be the first daughter but had been sidelined by the family.

Amid the controversy, she disclosed the actress was aware of her identity.

She further claimed that Maame Dokono gave her money to keep quiet and also leave the country in 2003 for fear of her life.

But, the veteran actress said she would have personally taken her to the funeral grounds if she knew her.