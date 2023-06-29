Actress Adwoa Smart has taken an unusual liking to her senior colleague, the legendary Maame Dokono which was evident as she enthusiastically participated in her birthday celebrations.

Maame Dokono turned 78 few days ago and and in line with her annual tradition, an intimate gathering was arranged to celebrate her remarkable life.

Adwoa Smart was the only guest from the film fraternity who was present at the ceremony and her wide smile illuminated the event, showcasing her joy and admiration for Maame Dokono.

She joined her colleague to cut her cake amid well-wishes and prayers.

The bond between Adwoa Smart and Maame Dokono has blossomed over the years, transcending the boundaries of their professional relationship.

Maame Dokono, renowned for her immense contributions to Ghana’s film industry, has remained an iconic figure over several decades.

Her talent, charisma, and dedication have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and fellow actors alike. Adwoa Smart’s presence at the birthday celebration served as a testament to the lasting impact Maame Dokono has had on the Ghanaian entertainment scene.

