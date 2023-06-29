Iconic action star Jackie Chan got teary-eyed watching his career-long journey with his on-screen daughter.

An actor, stuntman, martial artist, filmmaker and one of the biggest action stars of all time, Jackie Chan has entertained audiences for over six decades, being a part of more than 150 films and doing countless iconic stunts.

Taking a trip down memory lane in this illustrious career journey spanning over 60 years, the Hong Kong superstar got emotional, breaking down into tears.

In a viral scene from his recently-released Chinese action drama, ‘Ride On’, paying homage to the cinematic superstar, Chan who played Lao Luo, an old-school stunt performer in the film, and his on-screen daughter, Xiao Bao (Liu Haocun), went through his real-life career journey and some of the deadliest and most memorable stunts, and both of them got tears in their eyes.

Jackie Chan has solidified his status as one of the most in-demand action superstars in the movie business. Chan has starred as a lead character in dozens of epic films and has earned many prominent accolades for his exceptional acting chops. He has performed some of the deadliest, jaw-dropping, and eye-popping stunts on-screen, which is the envy of millions. He began his acting journey at the age of five.

Jackie Chan is Asia’s biggest superstar. His contribution to art and films is incredible. He won worldwide fame based on his charismatic personality and extraordinary stunt work. In a candid interview, the Rush Hour movie star opened up about his experience working in Larry Yang’s movie Ride On.

He said, “It reminded me of the days I did stunt work on films. I spent two months with the horse, talking to it and feeding it to build trust. It was an interesting experience, although the horse used to bite me and step on my feet a lot of times.”

The actor stepped into the American film industry in the 1980s and got his first role in the martial art action comedy film The Big Brawl and steadily became one of the finest talents in Hollywood. On both domestic and global scales, his films have grossed millions of dollars, making him one of the highest-paid stars in the world.

Watch video below: