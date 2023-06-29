First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Buttey, has said the party lost the Assin North bye-election due to poor organisation.

In his view, the party could have done better in its quest to recapture the parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The battle for the Assin North seat was settled on Tuesday June 27, 2023 when NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson beat NPP candidate, Charles Opoku in a hotly contested bye-election.

The ruling party was hoping to win the seat to increase their numbers in Parliament for the smooth implementation of government business.

But in what has been described by the NDC as a landslide victory, they argue that, retaining the seat in Parliament will help the Minority keep government on its toes.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Smith said NPP could have easily won the election if it had done things right.

He revealed that, five days to the election, he saw something but it was too late to remedy which in his opinion caused their defeat.

This notwithstanding, Chairman Buttey as he is popularly called, said they are going back to the drawing board to remedy the situation.

Play attached audio for more