Official results from the Electoral Commission (EC) as regards Tuesday’s bye-election at Assin North make James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winner with 17,245 of the total valid votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku, polled 12, 630.

A total of 99 polling station results officially collated by the the EC puts Mr Quayson as the winner with 57.56%.

Functionaries from the opposition NDC had earlier released some figures projecting the party’s candidate Mr Quayson was winning.

This threw NDC supporters in the constituency into celebratory mood with many pouring white powder on themselves in jubilation.