National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will leave in a fool’s paradise to think they cannot collate results.

Mr Gyamfi has said the NDC managed to collate and produce results on the Assin North bye-election in real-time, unlike the NPP who couldn’t even release a result from one polling station.

Addressing the media after the fierce contest on Tuesday, he said the outcome of the Assin North bye-election will boost their fortunes in the 2024 election.

The NDC became a subject of ridicule after the 2020 election over their inability to collate their results.

Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, confirmed the assertion in a leaked tape in which he revealed they did not have any figures.

General Mosquito, who was the star witness for the 2020 election petitioner, former President John Mahama, claimed the figures presented to him would have humiliated him in court.

But to the outspoken politician, their actions at Assin North prove those claims which had been made since 2016 were mere lies and propaganda.

“We appreciate all our executives for their hard work in collating the results and will expect that the NPP should respect the will of the people and maintain peace. They should know that the will of the people is that their chosen son, Gyakye Quayson is sworn in,” he cautioned.

