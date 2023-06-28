

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated the MP-elect for Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, for his victory in the bye-election.

“The Party extends its warmest congratulations to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency on their electoral victory,” a statement signed by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong noted.

It added that “while we had diligently worked towards reclaiming the Assin North parliamentary seat, we respect the decision and judgment of the people of the Assin North Constituency.”

According to the party, the NDC’s victory in the bye-election adds to Ghana’s democratic credentials.

“Indeed, the recent two bye-elections have demonstrated the strength of the country’s democracy with outcomes favouring different political parties. This is a testament to Ghana’s much touted accolade as a bastion.”

The party also expressed their profound gratitude to all who contributed to the party’s preparations for the Assin North bye-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.