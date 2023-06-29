Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and actress Yvonne Nelson have become the centre of attention on Twitter following the release of a diss track titled “Try Me” by Sarkodie.

The song serves as a response to claims made against him in Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

In the diss track, Sarkodie vehemently denies ever pressuring Yvonne Nelson to terminate a pregnancy back in 2010.

He refutes Nelson’s allegation that he wanted the pregnancy terminated because he was still living with his mother at the time. Sarkodie asserts that he was actually prepared to embrace fatherhood and be there for their child.

In a surprising twist, Sarkodie also accuses Yvonne Nelson of engaging in promiscuous behaviour, which he claims he discovered only after they had been intimately involved for a while.

He confesses that this revelation was a secret he had intended to keep buried, stating, “I never thought I was gonna be on this wave ’cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave.”

The lyrics of the song further depict Sarkodie’s strong reaction to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.

He applauded her for her bravery but argues that she cannot selectively choose what to disclose, urging her to be truthful and transparent about her own experiences.

Sarkodie’s lyrics suggest that Yvonne Nelson should reveal intimate details about her relationships, stating, “If you wanna talk, you gotta tell the world every god-damn n***a you f***d.”

Unsurprisingly, Yvonne Nelson has responded to Sarkodie’s claims, labelling him a liar and expressing her disappointment at his disrespectful insults. She maintains that Sarkodie’s portrayal of events is false and accuses him of insensitivity towards her.

The release of Sarkodie’s diss track has ignited a frenzy on Twitter, with the topic trending and sparking intense debates among fans and followers of both celebrities.

MORE: