Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has shared his observations about the just-ended Assin-North bye-election.

According to him, the happenings and provisional results from the bye-election indicate that voters can no longer be taken for granted.

“We’ve seen some videos of across-the-divide people sharing money. They used to share just GHc10 if its gotten to GHc200 then it tells you that I mean, people had amassed wealth and just prepared to buy their way out of this election.

“It should tell you that the calibre of people that we’re dealing with are no longer dogmatic and docile and they’re no longer ignorant and illiterate as some illiterate politicians feel they are.

“It is a sheer display of ignorance and illiteracy on the part of the political elite to want to take voters like this for granted,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

He went on, “they have done their math they know or they knew the votes that they garnered in the last election and they are able to compare it with the votes that they’re garnering right now and they’re trying to tell you that even though we lost, we have appreciated in terms of the margins. So if we are appreciating in areas that are not our stronghold, then the least said about our strongholds the better,” he added.

Prof Gyampo mentioned that the NPP overly marketed NDC’s Gyakye Quayson and that may have cost them the seat.

Mr Quayson is currently ahead of NPP’s Mr Opoku per the provisional results.

The Electoral Commission is yet to announce the official results.

