Voting has ended in the Assin North bye-election and sorting of ballots is currently underway.

The voting process, which commenced about 7:00pm, will be followed by the declaration of results.

The election is a two-horse race between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.

Both men are from Assin Bereku, known to be the stronghold of the ruling NPP.