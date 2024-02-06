Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has resumed his activities in parliament after months away from his post following medical treatment abroad.

Due to his health issues, the MP had been absent from parliament for almost the entirety of the last session.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, Mr Gyakye Quayson assured that he was healthy and ready to work for his constituents and Ghana as a whole.

“I am alive and strong…Sometimes in life, you have to take care of yourself. I am back in full swing and I am going to take care of my constituents, caucus and country Ghana,” he said.

The Assin North MP was also confident of the NDC’s win in the upcoming general elections stating “We are going to win and we are going to succeed again. Let’s keep hope alive.”

Mr Gyakye Quayson has been embroiled in legal battles since he was voted as MP in the 2020 general elections.

After a long legal battle on whether or not he could present himself as MP, the Supreme Court ordered his name be expunged from parliament and another election was held in the constituency.

Subsequently, the MP was put forth again by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the bye-election and claimed the seat in Assin North.

In that poll, Gyakye Quayson emerged victorious after polling 17,245 votes representing 57.56%.

However, following this, he was once again slapped with charges including forgery and perjury by the Attorney- General’s Office.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

Amid that battle, Gyakye Quayson was flown to Canada to undergo a critical health emergency, in November 2023.

Tsatsu Tsikata, lawyer for Gyakye Quayson told the Accra High Court trying him for alleged perjury and forgery over his acquisition of a Ghanaian passport.

When JoyNews, Kwaku Asante asked him about the progress of the case, the MP it would not be productive to talk about the case while in court. He said, “it is not a black-and-white situation, we have to allow time and let the legal system do its work.”