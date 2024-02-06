Renowned comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin has officially announced his bid to contest parliamentary election at Afigya Kwabre North constituency in the Ashanti region.

He made the announcement at a rally where he pulled a massive crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

The event was marked by enthusiastic cheers and applause as Lilwin took to the stage to address the gathering.

During his address, Lilwin stressed his commitment to serving the people and the nation with vision, competence, humility, and dedication.

He pledged to prioritise the needs of the constituents, promising to work tirelessly to bring about positive change and development in the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency.

The comic Kumawood actor will be vying for the position as an independent candidate.

Lilwin’s political bid has generated a buzz on social media ahead of the elections come December 7.

Many of his fans and supporters have expressed excitement about his decision to enter the political arena, citing his popularity and charisma as key assets that could help him make a meaningful impact in the constituency.