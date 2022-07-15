“Every activity begins and ends with God”; these are the words of Nigerian superstar, Davido as he leads a praises and worship session at a political rally.

Davido took time to campaign for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who was soliciting for votes for his gubernatorial aspiration in Osun State.

Tens of thousands of residents who gathered at the venue chanted Davido’s name as he takes hold of the microphone to address them.

The artiste, who has once declared he is indifferent on religion, was spotted in a solemn mood as he leads a prayer session.

He enveloped his uncle in series of prayers so he emerges the winner.

In a sharp contrast, Davido switched from gospel music to his hit song, Fem, sending the crowd in a disarray.