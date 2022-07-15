Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi, has offered a cryptic prayer for the good people of Ghana.

The politician, who once had the ambition of being a pastor, returned to his religious self and said a Hebrew prayer for the citizenry.

This was in the Asempa FM studio, during the Ekosiisen political show, Thursday.

After making his submission on his reelection as the regional chairman and the general matters of the political sphere, Chairman Wontumi ended his interview with the brief prayer.

With a bowed head and open palm, he rattled some lines of the ‘Lord’s Prayer’ in Hebrew language.

Chairman Wontumi has a pastoral certificate from the Bethel Bible School in Chicago, Illinois.

Watch video below: