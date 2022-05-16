Ghanaian business mogul and politician, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has revealed that he was once a preacher.

His hope was to become a great man of God across the world but fate changed his destiny.

Chairman Wontumi in an interview with Delay said as head of a fellowship, he had 12 branches across Ghana before traveling abroad.

When he got to the United States of America (USA), Chairman Wontumi said he heeded to the call of God and went to Bethel Bible School.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said he was able to complete his six-month short course in the Bible school in Chicago, Illinois.

However, Chairman Wontumi said his work of God suffered when he decided to go into politics and focus more on business.