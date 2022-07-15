Renowned Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has sent a subtle message to his fans with a throwback photo.

He preached on the need for perseverance as he shares the image of his humble beginnings as a musician.

The photo, believed to be taken some decades ago, captured him rapping to an unseen audience.

The Rap Doctor, since his teen years, has worked relentlessly to position his brand as one of the top artistes when hiplife music is in mention.

Coming from a genealogy of musicians, it is not surprising Okyeame found his feet as a solo artiste after breaking away from the music group Bradez, comprising of his two siblings.