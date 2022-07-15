National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has said the buses he purchased for the party for commercial purposes are working and currently parked in the yard of Intercity STC.

According to Mr Blay, the 98 buses, which were brought in with bank facility are with STC for the public transport company to use them and pay the party.

He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday that the benefits have not started coming to the party.

This, he noted, was because the buses have not started making the profits they want although they are working to pay the bank.

“As I talk to you now, the buses are parked at the STC yard and so there is no way one can say that it was a wrong investment. When we are done with payment, then the party can take over and benefit,” he said.

He said “100 buses were supposed be there but two were involved in accident and so it’s left with just 98. It is not making the profit we want now because of Covid-19 but they are still working. Operating the buses at that time was not profitable.”

The buses were part of some 275 buses the NPP Chairman promised to distribute to constituencies prior to his election.

