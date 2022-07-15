Four friends have been arrested by police at Bole for breaking into a home and stealing household items.

The suspects stole electrical appliances including a 32-inch flat screen TV, decoder, satellite dish, a mobile phone as well as a single barrel gun and its documents.

They were nabbed when one of the victims spotted his items being transported to a different location and raised an alarm.

Upon interrogation, the suspect denied stealing, rather, revealed he bought the stolen items, and led the police to the true culprits.

The four suspects have since been arrested and will be put before the Bole District Magistrate Court next Tuesday.

The suspects identified a fifth culprit who is currently on the run.