Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, says he studied elective mathematics as a student at Prempeh College.

To him, the elective mathematics he learnt in school really helped him as he employed some strategies for re-election.

“I used polygonal method to win the election. I did E-Maths at Prempeh College and so the skills and strategies I was taught were the things I used to win the election and trust me whatever I went through during the election will be repeated in 2024,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

Mr Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was re-elected as the NPP’s regional chairman on May 28.

This gives him a third term opportunity to chair the NPP in the Ashanti Region, the strongest hold of the party.

He earlier served as constituency chairman for Bosomtwe before becoming Regional Chairman in 2014, won his re-election bid in 2018 and has been retained to lead again from 2022 to 2026.

