Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has flaunted her mother in new family photos on social media.

The beautiful photos, shared on the actress’ Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, 2022, were to celebrate the birthday of her mother.

The photos, nine in number, show Sandra Ababio’s mother displaying her beauty in different poses and outfits.

In the first photo, the celebrant wore a white see-through dress and sat with her children, Ababio and her siblings. The rest of the photos had her standing or sitting alone.

Apart from the white dress, the actress’ mother also wore beautiful gowns in colours including red, green, and black.

From her demeanour in the photos, Ababio’s mother seemed to be very happy as she was full of smiles throughout.

One thing that was also clear is the woman’s stunning beauty and resemblance with her daughter.

Sharing the photos, Sandra Ababio described her mother as her love while wishing the woman a happy birthday. “Happy birthday my love,” she said.