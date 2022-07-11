Theresa Samini, the first daughter (child) of Reggae and Dancehall music star Samini, has grown into a beautiful young lady.

Theresa, who is based in Canada with her mother, has popped up with new beautiful photos on social media.

The photos were taken from Theresa’s prom night.

In the photos sighted on her Instagram page, Theresa looked gorgeous as she rocks a black gown with flowery designs made with lace.

The spaghetti hand dress had a low cut in front showing parts of the teenager’s chest.

Samini’s daughter Theresa ‘slayed’ for her prom in Canada Photo source: @pr3ttyfacetessa

She chose a weave-on with a similar colour to the dress to complete her fine look.

The first showed the details of the dress from the front side while the second photo showed her behind with a long train to the dress.

In the third and fourth photos, Theresa sat down and gave different poses while holding her phone in one hand.

The surroundings of Theresa’s location for the photos were beautiful and looked serene with a lot of greenery around.

Sharing the photos, Theresa used her caption to indicate that it was her look for her school’s prom night. “Prom 2K22,” she said.