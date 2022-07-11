Mohammed Polo, a Ghana football legend, has recounted how he played with pain for over 21 years during his playing days.

Polo, who is famously known as the dribbling magician, was part of Ghana’s squad that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

According to him, he had the opportunity to travel to America but he declined and decided to play for Hearts of Oak.

He stressed that he played through pains since he was not allowed to recover fully before he returns to the pitch.

“During my playing days, I had to play through pains,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“It is something that I think hampered my success. In my playing days, I gave everything for football and I do my talking on the pitch so opposition players come with nasty tackles.

“I had the opportunity to travel to America but I declined because I would not know what would have happened if I accepted the offer.

“Sometimes when I get injured, I don’t get the time to recover fully but I will be playing with pain,” he added.

Polo played youth football with Auroras in Accra before signing for Hearts of Oak. Along with Mama Acquah, Anas Seidu, Peter Lamptey, and Robert Hammond, they were known as the ‘Fearsome Five’ and formed the backbone of the team.

He was invited into the Black Stars at the age of 17 years. He also once played for Great Olympics football club, also in Accra. Mohammad Polo also played in the 1980s for the famous Dubai Club, Al Wasl where the fans bonded with him and his skills instantly, and still remember the magic 20 years after his departure.

Polo still visits Dubai and Al Wasl every now and then and is seen wearing its yellow shirt in Ghana.

He was appointed the technical head of Great Olympics in January 2004.