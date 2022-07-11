Leaders of the students wing of the New Patriotic Party have filed a petition against the Bono East Regional Youth Organiser, Charles Addo Dokyi and TESCON Coordinator, Owusu Achiaw, over delegates submitted to vote in the upcoming National Elections.

This comes after a list of delegates was released for the elections. The student group said “the list was false and members do not represent any institution in the region.”

In a letter addressed to the committee, the Presidents of TESCON alleged that the two are said to be on a mission to pursue their agenda.

The group has urged the committee to investigate and correct the anomaly.