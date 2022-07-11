Rapper and singer, Lasmid, says that movie actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, had a hand in making his latest single, ‘Friday Night,’ a hit.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, the winner of MTN Hitmaker (Season 8) commended the comic actor for his involvement in boosting the song’s popularity on social media.

“The promotion started with Lilwin,” said Lasmid. “Big shouts to Kwadwo Nkansah,” he added.

He went on to reveal that, a snippet of the song was shared on the movie actor’s Instagram page even before the song was released.

“That time saf na we no release the song,” said the ‘Sika’ hitmaker in pidgin. “We did a little video of the song and Lilwin posted it for me,” he told Andy Dosty.

Aside from sharing the first ‘Friday Night’ post on Instagram on June 5, the award-winning actor subsequently shared a total of 22 separate posts regarding the song on his page as of July 7.

The snippet amassed a total of 116,351 views on Nkansah Lilwin’s Instagram page, whereas it gained 44,649 views on Lasmid’s page.

Be that as it may, the singer is currently on a media tour to promote the song.

Below are some of the posts shared on Lilwin’s page:

Lasmid’s self-produced ‘Friday Night’ is out on digital music stores.

In the meantime, watch a rap freestyle he delivered on Hitz FM on Thursday.