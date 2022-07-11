Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has been appointed as Reading’s new first-team captain ahead of the 2022/23 Skybet Championship season.

He has played with the Royals for the past four years after departing Barnsley, a team he previously captained. He is now among the club’s longest-serving players.

Yiadom committed his future to Reading this summer by signing a new long-term contract that keeps him with the team through 2025. At the conclusion of the previous campaign, he was named Player of the Season.

The right-back for the Royals made 38 appearances last season, bringing his total for the team to 132.

The 30-year-old will be in contention for a place in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup Finals in Qatar later this year as Ghana prepares to take on Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.

Yiadom, a seasoned international leader who is versatile on the pitch, has had a lasting impact in the dressing room.

READ ALSO

Manager Paul Ince said: “As I said when he signed his new contract earlier this summer, Andy is a perfect example to all young footballers. As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolutely all to succeed, from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their teammates, the fans, and the crest. Andy is one of those players.

“He has the total respect of his teammates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club.”

Yiadom believes it is an honor to lead Reading as captain ahead of the new season.

“It’s a privilege. “Ultimately I just want to be a service to the players and to the club. “And we’ve got to reach for the stars. If everyone pulls in the same direction, we’re capable of big things.”