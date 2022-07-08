Following Inaki Williams’ nationality switch from Spain to Ghana, the 28-year-old believes the Stars will do everything to make it past the group stage of 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo’s men have been drawn in Group H, where they will face difficult competition from Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

However, the Athletic Club forward is optimistic Ghana can work hard and sail through.

“It’s very special for Ghana to qualify for Qatar. I think anything can happen. I think it is a difficult group. It is not going to be easy for Ghana but the team is going to do everything to qualify for the next round,” he told TV3.

The former Spain International will be available for Black Stars selection in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and Qatar, later this year.

Inaki has played in six consecutive seasons for his club side without missing a single game through injury. He has registered 54 goals and 32 assists in 272 games so far in his career.