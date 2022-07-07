New Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams, has been cautioned following his nationality switch to play for the West African country.

The Athletic Bilbao forward on Tuesday completed his nationality switch to play for Ghana despite featuring for the Spanish national team.

Derek Boateng, who was part of Ghana’s squad for the 2010 World Cup squad, admitted that Williams is a good addition to the team but must embrace himself for everything at the camp of the Black Stars.

“Inaki Williams should not expect to have everything perfect at Black Stars camp. Here is not Spain or Europe but he’s a good addition to the team,” Boateng told Accra-based Onua FM.

“I played against Inaki Williams during my stint with Getafe in La Liga, I know him very well,” the former Fulham midfielder added.

Williams now has the LaLiga record for most consecutive appearances (233) after breaking the previous mark of 202 in October.

Williams is now available for selection in Ghana’s doubleheader against Angola in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers scheduled for September.

He is also expected to make Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kicks-off in November.