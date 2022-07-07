After creating fulfilling success stories in America, American-Ghanaian-based beauty entrepreneur and the CEO of Pandas Luxury Bar, Panda Supreme, is gradually overtaking the beauty space with her Pandas Luxury Bar.

According to her, launching her business in Ghana is one of the best decisions she made to impact the industry.

She said about her entrepreneurial journey, “I have always had an entrepreneurial mindset. I always knew I wanted to own my own business.”

“Since 18, I have been networking and branding myself. I’ve prayed and asked for God’s guidance to lead me on my path to my purpose, which is to help people and to make a difference,” she noted.

Apart from using natural remedies, she stated, “I put passion, love, and care into the products because I am making them from the heart for myself and my family. My products are natural. Nothing extra, no preservatives.”

Panda Supreme also doubles as a digital creator and co-founder of CEO Pryme’s EZ Street Records.

Her beauty journey began between the ages of 17 and 18 when she decided to go natural with what she eats and the products she applies to her skin and hair.

She said, “I stopped eating certain foods. Stop perming and dying my hair. The more I learned about what was in the products we use daily, the more I became more aware of what I was putting on and into my body.”

In 2013, after realising the great effect of natural remedies on her skin and hair, she started making herself her treatments.

“I had an issue with cystic acne that I developed during and after pregnancy, lasting 2-3 years after delivery. I healed my skin to the point where my face was clearer, smoother, and brighter than ever. “

She shared that, for her second pregnancy, she was able to heal from the same issues of cystic acne with the help of her products.

According to her, her products work perfectly on all skin and hair types.

“I by the integrity of my products. You will get 100% natural ingredients. I refuse to partner with any company that opposes that.”

For growing entrepreneurs, Panda Supreme advises that though being an entrepreneur comes with freedom and beautiful moments that make people work on their own time and implement their ideas; it also comes with hard work and self-confidence.

“I enjoy the freedom. But I have to push myself because there’s no set work schedule to abide by, no boss I’m obligated to answer to, so I have to push myself; I have to remind myself why I’m doing this. I have to remember God blessed me with this talent; this purpose is mine to fulfil.”

She continued that her entrepreneurial journey has been fun.

“I enjoy making the products. I enjoy people enjoying my products. Of course, there are ups and downs, but I continue to believe in myself.”

“When I get testimonials from clients saying that their confidence is boosted because now they feel comfortable in their skin to go outside, it keeps me going.”

She takes most of her business inspiration from her husband, CEO Pryme, a multi-millionaire business executive, who she describes as wholly business-minded and fearless.

“I’ve seen him succeed in multiple business ventures easily. She added that he had several stores and was also signed to a major music label in the US,” she added.

He has his master’s degree in business administration, and I go to him for any advice and all ideas I might have. When I’m not feeling so confident about my business, he picks me up with his words of encouragement.”

She added that it is important that Ghanaians and those in the diaspora synergise to raise awareness of happenings in the country; hence, she and her husband are fronting the “Africa Is Us” movement to support the cause.