Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has completed his nationality switch to officially become eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Last month, the Spanish-based forward arrived in Ghana, the country of his parents for the off-season holidays.

While in Ghana, the highly-rated attacker held several talks with officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after a meeting was scheduled between him and his parents.

In a video released on Twitter, Inaki Williams disclosed that he has agreed to represent the country of his parents, Ghana.

Iñaki earlier expressed reservations about switching nationalities for Ghana in an interview last year, saying, “My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going.

“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture is here, and there are players who would mean more.

“I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and feels Ghana 100%,” he added.

It remains to be seen if Nico Williams, the younger brother of Iñaki will follow suit and also represent the Black Stars of Ghana.

Following his switch, Inaki Williams is now eligible to play for Ghana and could be part of the Black Stars squad that plays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup barring any unforeseen injuries.

The Black Stars of Ghana are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will take on Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the group stage of the competition.

He is also available for Ghana’s 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers doubleheader against Angola in September.