Former New Patriotic (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai Nimo, has said he is disappointed for not being offered an appointment by President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday, the flagbearer hopeful for the NPP said although the President offered him an appointment in government, the job was not supported by the law.

According to him, he was only offered an appointment as an administrator of Road Fund during a discussion with the President and drew his attention to the fact that the Road Fund is not like District Assemblies Common Fund where he can appoint an administrator.

“With the Road Fund, provisions are made for the Chief Director of the Ministry of Roads and Highways to directly manage the funds.

“But because of his tight schedule as a top civil servant, he is allowed to appoint any of his subordinates to manage the Roads Funds and report to the Chief Director who will in turn report to the minister,” Addai-Nimo explained.

“After explaining to the president, he then agreed with me and said he will look for another vacant position for me and I haven’t heard from him ever since, I am disappointed but not bitter after being snubbed,” he added.

This notwithstanding, he indicated his readiness to respond to the President when he is called upon to serve in the current government.

Mr Addai-Nimo further noted that it will be absolutely wrong to believe he has denied an offer to serve in government because he contested the party’s presidential primaries in 2014 which saw President Akufo-Addo emerge victorious.

