An unusual scene happened in a church at Akwa Ibom, Nigeria during a wedding ceremony.

Proceedings at the wedding ceremony of Mr and Mrs Sampson Etimn were going smoothly until offertory time when an estranged girlfriend of the groom showed up.

It is reported that the ex-lover presented their months-old child as an offertory, in a bid to disrupt the service.

Photos taken at the service captured the baby lying in the offertory bowl, while the bride had money in hers.

The estranged lover is said to have walked out after the jaw-dropping act.