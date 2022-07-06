Former Hearts of Oak Team and Welfare Manager, W.O. Tandoh, has alleged that Togbe Afede XIV is wasting his resources at the club.

Togbe has been the majority shareholder of the club for the past decade.

Having ended the 2021/22 football season with the FA Cup trophy, Hearts of Oak have dominated the media space for various reasons.

However, Mr Tandoh, who is a former Aduana Stars assistant coach, who has left the club citing a lack of appreciation by the board members says Togbe is just wasting his resources investing in the club.

“The team knew I had written my resignation letter before the RTU game,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I wasn’t appreciated and I wasn’t free to work and I feel Togbe Afede is wasting his money,” he added.

Despite the torrid campaign, Hearts of Oak finished in the 6th position with 48 points.

The Phobians will represent the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup campaign having defended the FA Cup successfully.