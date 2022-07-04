Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, has made a shocking allegation about the playing body of the club.

The Phobian Club, despite defending the MTN FA Cup against Bechem United, has astonishingly come to the news for various reasons.

Despite winning a domestic treble last season under Samuel Boadu, the Rainbow Club finished 6th on the league log in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season with 48 points.

Dr Tamakloe has accused the players of indiscipline and has alleged that the players have been smoking and drinking before matchday games.

According to him, that is the reason for their failure in the just-ended campaign.

“I have handled Hearts of Oak for over 50 years and I can smell and see indiscipline. I have repeatedly talked to the coach even publicly at Board meetings that he is the overall boss of the club,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“But there has been a lot of incidents such is breaking of camp and players going to drink and smoke before they come when they have a match the following day. Some players drink and smoke before games and that is the reason for our failure,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be representing the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup having won the FA Cup.