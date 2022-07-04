Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido, made his hardcore fan a millionaire during his performance last night.

Davido gifted the young lady a sum of N2million after she demonstrated how much of a dedicated fan she was at the Infinix VIP concert.

While performing his hit song, Stand Strong, he spotted the fan, located in the front lane passionately singing word-for word.

He invited her to the stage, and together they gave an electrifying performance.

As she headed back to the stand after the music ceased, Davido called her back and offered her his expensive Gucci designer sneakers.

The fan prostrated in appreciation as she moves from one end of the stage to another.

Her excitement was doubled when Davido ordered his PA to give her additional N2million.

Watch video below: