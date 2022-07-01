Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has assured that his side will have adequate preparation to make an impact and possibly win the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians, having won the FA Cup, will represent the country in Africa.

Boadu and his charges were poor in the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League despite winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts of Oak finished 6th on the league log with 48 points.

With many questioning the squad in-depth at the club, Boadu says his side will have enough preparation ahead of the campaign.

According to him, they will beef up the squad to make an impact and possibly win the ultimate.

“Hearts of Oak played in Africa last season and many lessons have been learned and this time around, we will ensure the right things are done,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We are ready to make an impact and possibly win the CAF Confederations Cup. That is where Hearts of Oak belong.

“Hearts of Oak did not defend the Premier League trophy but we were able to win the FA Cup so I am confident we will do well and possibly win the trophy,” he added.