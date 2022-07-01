The MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has reacted to government’s intention to begin formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For the outspoken politician, the move is long overdue, since the country’s economy has not been in good form for many months.

“We are officially going back to the IMF for a program. Finally, common sense is prevailing,” Mr George tweeted on Friday.

We are officially going back to the IMF for a program. Finally common sense is prevailing. 🦁🇬🇭 — Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) July 1, 2022

At the beginning of the year, the Akufo-Addo-government had been adamant in seeking financial support from the IMF despite the adverse effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

It insisted that home grown alternatives can be exploited to revamp the ailing economy, hence, the Electronic Transfer Levy (e-levy) was implemented.

But on Friday July 1, 2022, President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister of Finance to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund.

This follows a conversation between the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and President Akufo-Addo, conveying the government’s decision to engage the Fund.